People walked instead of running during Impact the Cure Saturday morning at Old Abilene Town, but that did nothing to lessen the impact of the annual breast cancer fundraiser.
Director of Impact Sports and Fitness RaeLyn Racy has been putting the event on for the entire 12 years of its existence.
She said the event had gone well.
“The weather’s fantastic, so that always helps,” she said. “Just the change in location, change in time — some of the things we changed this year — we weren’t really sure how the turnout was going to be, but we had — when I left work last evening — we had 270 signed up.”
With last minute registrations on the day of the event, Racy said she hoped the final headcount would show at least 300 participants in this year’s event.
The breast cancer fundraiser/awareness booster usually takes place downtown at Impact, but this year it took place at Old Abilene Town so it could be tied in with the hospital’s 100th anniversary party.
“It means a lot,” she said. “We’re trying to raise awareness of course for breast cancer and all the funds — 100 percent of all the money — goes to help those uninsured to receive free mammograms at the hospital. And you know, it seems like everyone is affected by breast cancer. You either have a family member or know someone and so I think it affects everyone. And I think that’s why the response is so great for events like this.”
Racy said the goal was raise around $10,000 between entry fees for participants, donations and money raised through sponsorships.
She said it felt great to have so hundreds of people show up to support the cause.
“It’s great,” Racy said. “It makes the work all worthwhile. And to kick off the hospital’s 100th (year) celebration — that’s wonderful too.”
The Abilene High School cheerleaders were among those who put work in to make the event happen. They were there to cheer people on.
Coach Kim Funston said the team had taken part in Impact the Cure 10 years.
“Anything that we can do for breast cancer prevention and anything that we can do to help those in need,” she said. “Personally, I haven’t had any family members affected by it but I’ve had friends and so the cause is very dear to all of our hearts. This is a great event.”
Janelle Shirley showed up to support her friends.
“It’s an important cause for the community,” she said. “That’s what friends do — support each other.”
Shirley said she took part in the event every year.
“I like actually the camaraderie of everybody coming together,” she said. “It’s usually very festive.”
