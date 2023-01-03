Impact Sports & Fitness will start its annual New Year’s Weight Loss Challenge. Every year people come up with New Year’s resolutions that they likely will not stick with. Now, Impact Sports & Fitness have a fun, competitive plan to keep up the workout resolutions and help somebody reach their fitness goals. 

“The idea for the challenge came about by just wanting to help people reach their goals in fitness, also watching episodes of shows like ‘Weight Watchers’, or ‘The Biggest Loser’ also sparked the inspiration for the idea to be thought of,” said Anita Larson, head personal trainer at Impact Sports & Fitness.

 

