Impact Sports & Fitness will start its annual New Year’s Weight Loss Challenge. Every year people come up with New Year’s resolutions that they likely will not stick with. Now, Impact Sports & Fitness have a fun, competitive plan to keep up the workout resolutions and help somebody reach their fitness goals.
“The idea for the challenge came about by just wanting to help people reach their goals in fitness, also watching episodes of shows like ‘Weight Watchers’, or ‘The Biggest Loser’ also sparked the inspiration for the idea to be thought of,” said Anita Larson, head personal trainer at Impact Sports & Fitness.
There is one big change this year in the format of the way the challenge is done according to Larson and Raelyn Racy, Impact Sports & Fitness director. The change is having people only compete against the same sex when in the past, it was a unisex challenge where everyone competed against everyone regardless of gender.
“We made that change this year to level out the playing field and make it fairer for everyone because sometimes a person can do more than their opposite gender with different types of workouts,” Racy said.
The challenge will be six weeks long and will include weekly recipes for better eating habits, and weekly emails with helpful tips to help the process go smoother and keep the participant engaged. There will also be a weekly 30-minute workout with a professional athletic trainer and a weekly weigh-in to check the results. The event starts on Jan. 9 and will end on Feb. 17.
Whoever finishes in first place will win the grand prize of $350. The second-place winner will receive $200, and third place receives $100.
Last year, local male David Elliott won the challenge by having a 13.46% weight loss. Coming in second was Jesse Cornell with a 10.47% weight loss and Jim Feldt finished in third place with a 7.32% weight loss.
Anita Larson said that she believes the challenge leaves a positive impact on the community because it makes something essential to staying healthy a part of someone’s daily routine.
“It takes 21 days to form a habit, and the challenge is six weeks long. Once you get into the habit of coming to workout it’s like second nature to the athlete, and that’s the main goal for the event,” said Larson.
Impact first started the weight loss challenge in 2012. When the challenge first started, they would have challenges set up for October and New Year’s. Now they do it around New Year’s because it fits well with people’s New Year’s resolutions, said Larson.
Citizens can sign up for the challenge by going to the Impact Sports & Fitness location at 418 N. Broadway Ave. People can also sign up by calling Impact and paying over the phone. Sign-up costs $75. The deadline to sign up is today, Jan. 3.
