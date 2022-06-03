By Ed Boice
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
The Dickinson County Republican Party met the night of May 31. During the meeting, the Dickinson County Precinct Committee voted to fill the vacancy of the Dickinson County Attorney position held by Andrea Purvis. The committee voted unanimously in 32 votes to select Sarah Ikena to serve the rest of Purvis’s term, which will be for two years.
“After working with Andrea, I’ve felt passionate about prosecuting and giving a voice to people who can’t speak themselves,” Ikena said. “We certainly have plenty of people who can speak for themselves, but to be able to do things to help protect the community. We participate in drug court to be able to help people with substance abuse disorder issues. (It) is very fulfilling. It’s very rewarding to be able to do positive things for the community.”
Ikena said she hopes to continue the county’s role in protecting the community. She also plans on working with Elizabeth Bryant, victim witness coordinator, with on bringing more resources to Dickinson County to provide aid to victims of crimes and families in general.
“I think a lot of times, Dickinson County relies on Saline County and Geary County for things,” Ikeana said. “And I think that we’re a large enough county that we should have our own resources and our own people to turn to within the community to be able to provide support for people.”
Ikena said she has worked as assistant county attorney since December of last year. She worked in the public defenders office for Dickinson County and Geary County in the past. She’s been practicing for 13 years.
Ikena said she’d like to thank the Dickinson County Republican Party for appointing her.
“She has extensive qualifications as a criminal attorney, and her education is top-notch. She’s an all-around great candidate,” said John Nachtman, chairman of the Precinct Committee. “Everyone there thought the same thing. We told her after she was elected that we would all 100 percent support her.”
Nachtman said Ikena was the only person interested in the position and the only candidate nominated at the convention.
“I think it’s a reflection that it is a difficult position. Certainly there are a lot of responsibilities involved with it,” Ikena said.
Ikena will start in her new role sometime next week. She said Purvis has been preparing her for the role gradually over the past month by giving her more cases and responsibilities.
The county attorney position needed to be filled when Gov. Laura Kelly appointed the current county attorney, Andrea Purvis, to the 6th Judicial District as a district court judge. Purvis will be filling the position that was formerly held by Judge Terri Johnson, who retired. Purvis’ last day as county attorney is June 3. Purvis was elected as Dickinson County county attorney in 2017.
