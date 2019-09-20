The Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum announced its schedule for the Rededication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to be held Saturday, Oct. 12.
The Museum recently went through a 15 month renovation and reopened to the public in late July.
President Dwight Eisenhower was born on Oct. 14, 1890 in Denison, Texas and grew up in Abilene.
Birthday weekend schedule:
October 11
• 4:30 p.m. — VFW Vigil
October 12
• 7:30 a.m. — VFW Vigil ends
• 9:30 a.m. — Wreath Laying Ceremony
• 9:45 a.m. — American Legion Pilgrimage
• 11 a.m. — Museum Rededication/Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
• 1 p.m. — Vintage Baseball Game
• 5:30 p.m. — Eisenhower Legacy Gala (ticketed event)
