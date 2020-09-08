This is the first of a three-part series on the dedication of the Eisenhower Memorial on Sept. 17.
Big plans for the staff at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Eisenhower Foundation in Abilene to participate in the opening of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial in Washington D.C. were foiled when the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the event.
While participating in the unveiling the evening of Sept. 17 in Washington has been scaled back, Dawn Hammatt, director of the Eisenhower Library, said plans are in place to work with the National Mall as it does with other informal Eisenhower legacy organizations: the birth home in Denton, Texas, the Gettysburg home in Pennsylvania and the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
“We were really looking forward to the things that we could do during the week when it was set to open in May,” Hammatt said.
In Abilene the library is still under a no-person mandate.
She said that plans are for the ceremony which is by invitation only will be telecast on C-Span.
Congress commissioned the Eisenhower Memorial in 1999.
“I think Eisenhower, because of his humble, humble as in humility, beginnings here in Abilene, Kans., wasn’t the person that was going to go out and seek accolades for himself,” Hammatt said. “That is not the Kansas way. I believe it has taken some time for the world to recognize his particular genius and his particular humanity for all of those things to come to light.”
“A memorial like this clearly doesn’t happen overnight,” said Samantha Kenner, communications director of the library.
Hammatt and the superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks Jeffrey P. Reinbold had been in contact before the pandemic.
“I have reached out to the superintendent of the mall to make him feel like he is one of the family now,” Hammatt said. “Our intention was that once we get our feet underneath, was to work with the park service, work with the mall site to see how we can work together, how we can cross promote and partner for programming.”
Getting open
Hammatt said the Eisenhower Presidential Library just moved into phase 1 of reopening.
“We are following the phased approach outlined by the White House’s guidelines,” she said.
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran said when he visited Abilene last week said he was shocked the museum wasn’t open.
Moran said he was concerned that the Eisenhower Presidential Library was still closed after Moran’s staff spoke with the director of the Congressional Affairs for the National Archives last June.
“That is not what the national archives told me,” he said. “You’ve got my attention. It’s time for a follow-up.”
Moran said that National Archives reported a plan to reopen by location.
Moran said the museum could practice social distancing as well as wearing masks.
In phase 1 there only a handful of staff members that are back into buildings.
“We are not there 40 hours a week. We are not there everyday,” Hammatt.
She said the offices are being prepared for more staff to arrive.
“If we have an office where the inhabitants of that office space can’t socially distance, we are currently figuring out a way to either move the desks or manipulate the time schedules: things like that.”
There is also a plan in which a site could be pulled back in case of an outbreak of COVID-19.
“For example, if a site is in phase 3 and there is a sudden uptick in that city or town, we have a system to pull them back to phase two or phase one as needed,” she said.
Eisenhower Memorial
design elements
• The Memorial is a combination of grand architectural elements, sculpture and green space.
• The Memorial highlights Eisenhower from his humble childhood in America’s heartland, to his decisive role as Supreme Allied Commander in World War II and his two terms as President.
• The Eisenhower Memorial was designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry. This is Gehry’s only public work in Washington, D.C., and his first memorial.
• The Memorial features several art forms, including heroic-sized bronze sculptures, stone bas relief and a first-of-its-kind stainless steel woven “tapestry.”
• The bronze statues by sculptor Sergey Eylanbekov depict Eisenhower at defining times in his life – as Supreme Allied Commander with his soldiers during World War II, as President surrounded by civilian and military advisors, and in his youth in Abilene, Kansas.
• Bas relief stone carvings lend context to the sculptures while inscription panels bear poignant words from notable Eisenhower addresses.
• A stainless steel woven tapestry by artist Thomas Osinski, a frequent Gehry collaborator, depicts the cliffs at Pointe du Hoc on France’s Normandy coastline and frames the entire memorial.
• The steel tapestry, a medium unique to the Eisenhower Memorial, required extensive artistic and engineering innovation.
• The tapestry creates a dynamic effect within the Memorial.
Visitors will experience it differently based on perspective (up close or from a distance) and time of day. Shifting sunlight and dramatic nighttime lighting alter its appearance.
