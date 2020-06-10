By Tim Horan
Reflector-Chronicle
Just a few weeks after the Allied victory in Europe in 1945 ended the war with Nazi Germany, an organization sought to build a war memorial to recognize the supreme allied commander of Europe.
On June 22, 1945 the Eisenhower Foundation was formed.
This marks the 75th anniversary of that event which eventually evolved into the Dwight D. Eisenhower Museum, Library and Boyhood Home.
And while the campus remains closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eisenhower Foundation is still working and providing education for students.
Foundation Director Meredith Sleichter said Eisenhower returned to the United States for a victory tour of major cities.
“Before coming back to Abilene, he was in New York, Washington D.C., Kansas City and then he came back to Abilene,” she said. “It was at that time, a grassroots effort of people approached him and said we would like to build a memorial to you. General Eisenhower agreed to that, saying that it had to be not just about him but all World War II veterans. So, really, our history goes back to honoring not only Gen. Eisenhower but all World War II veterans.”
It was in his hometown speech that Eisenhower said the often quoted line: “The proudest thing I can claim is that I am from Abilene.”
Albert “Tad” Reid, a Concordia native who was a nationally known artist in New York City, traded letters and ideas with Charles Harger, editor of the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
Reid wrote Harger, “. . . several have approached me and said Abilene is the spot for a great memorial . . . the center of the country, Eisenhower’s home town, and better represents the boys of the entire nation than any other place . . .”
A small group, led by Ike’s hometown, worked diligently to lay the foundation to create an organization to spearhead this project.
Sleichter said the Boyhood Home opened first in 1947. More than 500 toured the home on the opening day.
“That was actually a gift from the Eisenhower Boys to the Eisenhower Foundation and the Eisenhower Foundation opened it to the public,” she said.
Museum
The first fundraising campaign was started to build the museum.
Over the next few years, fundraising for the planned museum stalled until then-Kansas Governor Ed Arn, Senator Harry Darby and Hallmark founder J.C. Hall combined efforts for a statewide campaign. General Eisenhower laid the cornerstone of the museum building on June 4, 1952, when he came home to Abilene to announce his presidential candidacy. He returned as President to open the Museum on Nov. 11, 1954, the first official Veterans Day, which he had renamed from Armistice Day via Proclamation.
“The museum actually opened in 1954 which happened to be during his first term of presidency,” Sleichter said. “He actually had a museum before he was president. It worked out well. He could also feature his presidential collection and he gifted it to the National Archives.”
It was during his time as president that he came to the Foundation and said if funds were available to build a suitable facility, he would donate his presidential papers.
“Funds were raised and the Library building was opened in the early 1960s,” she said.
After the Library, the Place of Medication was built in the mid to late 1960s.
The Visitors Center opened in the early 1970s.
The Foundation raised the funds for the recent museum renovation which opened to the public last summer.
The Foundation has started a journey for an additional fundraiser to continue with the museum and project.
$75,000 for 75 years
“Our Board of Directors, our trustees and staff have issued a challenge,” Sleichter said. “If we can raise at least $37,500, the board, trustees and staff will match it dollar for dollar in honor of our 75th anniversary.
“This will help us look forward and help inspire future generations for the next 75 years,” she said.
Some of the funding will be used for creating a virtual classroom through the website so more students can be reached across the United States.
The Foundation is planning its annual Legacy Gala around the birthdate of Eisenhower in October.
“Of course it is ever-changing what the event will look like,” she said. “That is a report to our donors about the work that we have done in the past.”
There is also a public wreath laying and American Legion pilgrimage.
“As far as what those events will look like, we don’t know yet,” she said.
The entire Eisenhower Presidential Library closed on March 13 and there has been no published indication of when it or other National Archives research facilities and museums are to reopen.
The week after the campus closed, the Eisenhower Foundation went to work remotely.
“We were already set up for that so it was just a matter of transitioning to working from home,” Sleichter said.
Over 2,000 school-aged kids missed out on their scheduled K-12 field trips.
“We know we would have gotten even more than that because requests were still coming in,” she said.
Victory Garden
The IKEducation team contacted all of the schools and reached out to teachers on how the Foundation could help with the last part of the year while schools were closed.
“The result of that feedback was the Victory Garden session,” she said.
In response to seeking input from teachers on how IKEducation could support them through the end of the academic year, the Victory Garden curriculum was developed. This specially-curated curriculum was distributed to families and teachers.
The lessons targeted the following age ranges: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12 for a total of 32 lessons. The Victory Garden lessons served a total of 264 students.
Sleichter said a gift from Pinnacle Bank was used to put together Victory Garden starter kits for area families.
Students picked up the starter kits and went home to plan the gardens.
“The IKEducation team curated lesson plans each week so there were two lesson plans per week for four weeks,” she said.
The Abilene High School culinary class participated.
The IKEducation staff facilitated three programs in May through the National Archives and Presidential Library Distance Learning partnership with the Presidential Primary Sources Project. Collectively, these three programs reached 302 participants virtually nationwide.
One of the lessons was a ‘I is for Ike” storytime.
