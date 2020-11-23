“I like Ike” is the name of a new public art installation in one of Abilene’s downtown alleys.
The five images that make up the “I like Ike” installation are derived from a TV ad promoting Eisenhower’s candidacy.
The campaign ad “I like Ike” was produced by Walt Disney’s brother Roy, with music by Irving Berlin.
This was the first presidential election that incorporated television advertising. The label that is installed with the panels includes a QR code that makes it possible to watch the TV ad.
This installation is mounted on the east wall of the Sunflower Hotel. From this hotel’s balcony (since removed) Eisenhower watched a parade on June 6, 1952, in honor of his homecoming. There is a second QR code that links to a photograph of that parade.
Dwight D. Eisenhower was elected president and served two terms, 1953-1961.
This art installation is a project of the Arts Council of Dickinson County. The concept was suggested by Robin Black, ACDC member. The images were drawn and painted by ACDC Director Samantha Geissinger.
On June 4, 1952, then-General Dwight D. Eisenhower announced in his hometown of Abilene that he was running for president of the United States. These images are from a TV ad promoting his candidacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.