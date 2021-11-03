Tim Shafer didn’t have to stay in Abilene after he retired. He and his wife, Kim, could have moved anywhere. He could have enjoyed his retirement and focused solely on his family and finding odd jobs to do. Instead, he spent the past six and a half years serving as city commissioner and mayor.
“Be proud,” he said. “You have a great town. We have things here that other cities would love to have. We have the history. I think we’re moderately progressive. Beautiful homes. We have so many things going for us.”
Shafer has spent over 43 years working in public service, 37 years in the education branch, and over six in government. His career began in 1974 as a bus driver for primary education while he was in college.
“It was kind of an unusual experience. I had gotten out of the army, went to college and got that job driving the school bus,” Shafer said. “At that time, I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life, but I enjoyed the kids so much that I decided to become a teacher.”
Starting with an undergraduate degree, Shafer graduated from Washburn University in Topeka, then earned his masters at Kansas State University. After teaching in public schools for five years, he then taught graduate-level education courses at the University of Nebraska while studying in their doctorate program. He earned his PhD in 1993. The next 22 years, he worked as a principal and superintendent, starting in the Kansas towns of Bendena and Palco, moving to Broken Bow, Nebraska, and finishing his education career in Abilene.
“All those years gave me an appreciation for understanding people’s needs and wants and how to communicate with them over those issues,” he said.
Once Shafer retired, he originally was not thinking about campaigning for any government position. Dennis Weishaar, who at the time was mayor of Abilene, encouraged Shafer to run for city commissioner. Shafer considered, and the rest is history.
Looking back, Shafer recalled his personal victories: the building of NW 8th Street, not raising the tax levy for most of his career, ending with all government departments working wonderfully and running two election campaigns on a budget of $0.
“I think of my time on the city commission as a positive one overall,” he said. “I’ve run the race, and I’m ready for someone else to take over.”
As the new and reelected commissioners and other government positions prepare for their roles, Shafer has this to say: “pay attention, ask questions and listen, but don’t be ruled.”
“I’m excited for the youth that is on the commission now. When I was on the commission, I would say the average age of city commissioner was in their 70s. Now we have two 23-24-year-olds. I think that’s critical for the future of Abilene. We need people that are going to experience their votes.” Shafer said. “We need a blend of people.”
While he prepares to pass the baton to the next commissioners, Shafer is looking forward to working whatever odd jobs he is working that day, whether that be mowing lawns or delivering newspapers. Maybe he’ll pick up something he had to give up when the pandemic set in. Whatever the future holds for Tim Shafer, he can confidently say he served out of love, doing what he loved.
“I truly love this town,” he said.
