Beginning Monday, March 21, the Kansas Department of Transportation will close the eastbound ramp on I-70 at Rain Road, exit 286, in Dickinson County to begin replacement of the eastbound bridge over Chapman Creek.
Construction will take place during daylight hours and traffic will be reduced to one 16.5-foot lane at a reduced speed of 60 mph through the work zone. Traffic will follow a signed detour utilizing exit 281. Drivers should expect delays of up to ten minutes.
Reece Construction of Salina is the primary contractor for this $5.7 million project. The contractor has scheduled bridge replacements to be completed by November 2022.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a work zone. Check kandrive.org for updates and more information.
