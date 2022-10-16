Greyhound fans gathered at the Greyhound Hall of Fame to celebrate the induction of Husker Magic into the hall of fame. The “Blonde Bombshell’s” list of accomplishments include names All-American three times, state champion and 105 lifetime wins.
“She not only was a great racing greyhound that won 105 races, which is very unusual, but she was really a fan favorite. A lot of the pictures I didn’t show on the video tonight were with fans form the stands, the public, wanting to come in and have a picture taken with her,” said Jim Gartland, executive director of the National Greyhound Association and member of the Greyhound Hall of Fame Board of Trustees.
Whelped in Florida in 2012, her owners are Terry and Lisa Haber; Jim and Kayruth Abernathy; and Arthur Kaufman. Kayruth Abernathy is Husker’s trainer. Her parents are Rhythmless and Casino Zada. She raced between 2013 and 2016. She won the Rural Rube award in 2015 as the best sprinter in the country. Magic is one of six greyhounds in the history to be named All-America. She never dropped out of grade A competition over her racing career of two and a half years.
“The biggest honor for me was when (Derby Lane Greyhound track) names stake race after her,” said Terry Haber.
Gartland also announced the retirement of Tom Taplin from the Hall of Fame Board of Trustees. Tracy Wildey of Kansas was elected to president of the hall of fame board.
