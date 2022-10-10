Bicyclists from around the country came to Old Abilene Town Saturday morning to bike in the three races of Wild West Gravel Fest. The fest hosted a 200k, 100k and 50k races. Jay ShalekBriski won the 200k for men, and Abby ShalekBriski won the 200k for women.
John Kollhoff, organizer and city commissioner, said the turnout this year was just over 100 cyclists, more than the 80 cyclists for last year’s fest. 11 raced in the 200k, and around 60 raced in the 100k.
The ShalekBriskis are from Wichita, Kansas. Jay ShalekBriski is a tinker pilot, stationed at McConnell Air Force Base. He is part of the United States Endurance Sports team. His time is 6:59:39 with a pace of 18.4 miles per hour.
“Thankfully, I’ve been able to have quite a few races for the last two months or so, which really helps build the fitness. You get that weekend after weekend, and you just get stronger and your form gets better. So I finally get to today and feel pretty good. Now, 30 miles to go, I can add a little bit more gas and ride away,” Jay ShalekBriski said.
Abby ShalekBriski is with team ABUS Pro Gravel. She finished third overall. Her time is 7:40:57 with a pace of 18.4 miles per hour 16.75 miles per hour.
“I thought I did a good job until 40 miles to go, and then I kind of died… I tried to eat a lot of snacks, but I kind of dug myself a hole. My husband won, and I was with him. He just kept pushing the pace and I could not hang,” Abby ShalekBriski said.
For this year’s routes, Kollhoff said he wanted the routes not to be as basic as the route he created in the past. The route had more dirt and minimum maintenance roads. While rainfall would have made the fest reroute the bikers from the dirt roads, no rain came the week prior and the risk Kollhoff took with the routes paid off.
“On paper, (the route) looked deceptively easy, but once I got out there, there were a lot more rocks and minimum maintenance roads than I thought there would be,” Abby ShalekBriski said.
Kollhoff said fresh rock was placed on some routes before the fest, making the roads not as hard packed and more difficult to traverse with bikes.
