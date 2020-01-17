Dickinson County Commissioners heard a little about human trafficking and stalking during their Thursday meeting after approving two proclamations meant to draw awareness to the situations.
The commission approved January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Month and National Stalking Awareness Month.
Carly Tinkler, campus sexual assault advocate with the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK) in Salina, read the proclamations.
Tinkler told commissioners she has spent quite a bit of time in Dickinson County working with DVACK clients.
DVACK serves survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, teen dating violence, stalking and elder abuse.
The human trafficking proclamation noted the U.S. Justice Department has identified Kansas as an originating state for human trafficking and that most trafficking in Kansas involves local children.
“In 2018, DVACK provided advocacy and emergency supportive services to 13 victims of human trafficking,” the proclamation stated.
As for stalking, Tinkler said DVACK representatives see it frequently, whether as the result of a domestic or dating violence situation, sexual assault or other situation.
Stalking is intentional harassment, a pattern of behavior directed at a specific person causing that person to feel fear and endangerment for themselves and their family, according to the proclamation.
Stalking behavior ranges from hang up phone calls to more direct threats.
The majority of victims are stalked by someone they know — typically an ex-dating partner or acquaintance.
“Three of four women killed by an intimate partner had been stalked by the same intimate partner,” Tinkler read.
In 2018, DVACK assisted 25 people who identified stalking as their primary victimization.
Also in 2018, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported 46 protection from stalking orders were filed in Dickinson County. Statistics, however, do not represent the true incidence of stalking because many victims do not report the crime to law enforcement, the proclamation stated.
A shelter for
people, pets
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said he realizes the organization must keep some information private, but noted it does have safe houses or shelters.
Tinkler said the organization has doubled its shelter size and its new shelter can accommodate pets.
“Some people don’t want to leave because their cat, dog, etcetera, is in the home and that (pet) is their child, their important member of the family,” she said. ‘We now have resources to house, provide food, cat litter, etcetera, to help. It’s something we’ve gained in the last year.”
Support group
The new shelter can house more children and adults and there are plans to add a support group in Dickinson County for victims of stalking, sexual assault and domestic violence, she said.
“I do see there’s a need here,” Tinkler said. “I personally have worked with several clients in this area and I know it can be hard if you don’t have adequate transportation to get into Salina or the funding for gas can be really difficult to come by.”
If a Dickinson County support group is established, it likely would meet once a month to start.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.