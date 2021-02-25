Dickinson County has a new county health officer.
By a 2-1 vote, the Dickinson County Commission on Thursday voted to name John Hultgren as Dickinson County Health Officer. Commissioner Craig Chamberlin voted no.
The change is effective immediately.
Hultgren, who currently serves as Dickinson County Health Department director, replaces Dr. Brian Holmes, who has served as county health officer for several years.
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said the change was due to budget concerns. Another factor in the decision is due to the declining numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county.
Without SPARK funding, which provided funds to the county for coronavirus aid, relief and economic security, the county no longer has the funds to pay for Dr. Holmes to remain in that role, explained County Administrator Brad Homman.
“The budget part is important,” Peterson said.
Peterson said Dr. Holmes will remain as county coroner and be available to help with other parts of the operation.
A story with more information will be available in Friday’s Abilene-Reflector Chronicle.
