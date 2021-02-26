Citing budgetary reasons, the Dickinson County Commission appointed County Health Department Director John Hultgren as county health officer during its Thursday meeting.
Hultgren replaces Dr. Brian Holmes who has served as county health officer for several years, most recently leading the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commission approved Hultgren’s appointment by a 2 to 1 vote, with Commissioner Craig Chamberlin voting no. Following the meeting, Chamberlin said he had no comment about his vote.
The change was effective immediately.
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said there were a lot of variables associated with the decision, including budget issues and the “transition that’s taken place” as COVID-19 numbers decline in the county.
“We appreciate everything Dr. Holmes has done up to this point,” Hultgren said following the meeting, “but we’re on the downslide of this (COVID-19).”
Money ran out
County Administrator Brad Homman said federal SPARKS money, distributed to the county as part of the CARES Act (for coronavirus relief), has paid Dr. Holmes’ salary as health officer since the pandemic started last year.
Before the onset of COVID-19, the role of county health officer was minimal.
“When COVID started, we didn’t have any money budgeted for the county health officer because we never had to have a position like this,” Homman explained.
“Now that the SPARKS money has run out, we don’t have that anymore and we don’t have any money budgeted for 2021 to pay a county health officer by the hour,” he added. “That, coupled with the act that we’re on the downslide of COVID, we think we can manage it ourselves.”
Homman did add that if something were to change, county officials still might have to call Holmes to seek advice or utilize his expertise.
Holmes still serves as county coroner and health director for EMS and the health department.
The decision to appoint Hultgren, who already serves as EMS/health department director, was purely a matter of efficiency, Homman said.
“We already have somebody (Hultgren) we’re paying who we think can handle those duties,” Homman explained.
Took a lot of heat
Speaking of Holmes, Homman said the doctor had worked tirelessly on behalf of the county and took a “lot of heat” in the process.
“I think he deserves a break,” Homman said.
Peterson said Holmes has “brought a lot to the table” and did a lot of the “heavy lifting,” doing the research and tackling the issues that have surfaced during the pandemic.
“Sometimes decisions will not please everyone. I think he (Holmes) always held true to his medical knowledge,” and that information took the county through the “rough waters “ during the pandemic, Peterson said.
Modified
quarantine?
Peterson said Holmes has been working on a modified quarantine plan “that’s going to be helpful for students” and it was something “we’ll continue to look at and tweak and see about implementing that.”
As for the county health order that requires the wearing of face masks/coverings in public places and mass gathering limitations, it remains in effect through March 18.
However, Peterson said he has spoken to friends who are doctors and they are seeing more of a trend and hopefulness that there will be a return to normalcy.
“While we aren’t ready to change things as far as the marks are concerned with the health order at this time, this is a transition and I think a positive to offer less restrictions for the county in the future,” Peterson said.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.