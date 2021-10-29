Christmas is less than two months away, and gifts are not becoming any more abundant. Since the toy industry, like other industries, is experiencing product shortages which are affecting toy stores across the nation, Christmas shopping this year may look different for some.
Amy Howard, proprietor of Trollslända Toy Store in Lindsborg, KS, said her newly opened store is fully stocked, but she has not seen a shipment from some companies in months.
“Many of our vendors are no longer shipping for the year as of a few months ago,” Howard said. “Now we’re doing a lot of research and trying to find companies who are still shipping.”
While Howard can’t speak for large retailers, she said many big-name companies are no longer shipping, which should be affecting Walmarts and Targets. Howard said to pick up Christmas gifts now when seen as opposed to returning later to purchase them. For those who last-minute shop, the product selection will be less compared to previous years, Howard explained.
“You can have those options of gift cards and celebrating a little later, but I think [shopping] later is only going to get worse this year,” she said.
With all the uncertainties of the pandemic and product shortages this year, budgeting for the holidays now may be prudent. While budgeting is in general an important practice, Sandy Joderborg, an accountant at Jorderborg Accounting, said there are certain mistakes people tend to make that can contribute to larger financial issues.
“One of the biggest things that I’ve seen through my office is the use of credit cards [when] people don’t budget, so they won’t live within their means, and then expecting this big refund at the end of the year. Because of changes in their life, maybe a child has grown up, changes with child tax credit, divorce, whatever those situations are, they don’t get that big $8,000 refund for this particular year or even going on. All of a sudden it’s like ‘but that’s what I use to pay off my credit card.’ You can’t always count on that,” Jorderborg said.
Another mistake is taking money out of retirement plans, Jorderborg said.
“It seems like the thing to do right then and there when you’re 30 or 40 years old. All of a sudden you’re 50 and going ‘oh, 15 years till retirement,’” Jorderborg said. “Then you start looking at what’s in your retirement plan you’re like ‘oh my, what am I going to do? Am I going to be able to live off this?’”
If some are comfortable with taking out and paying back loans, Jorderborg said local credit unions have Christmas specials on a loan like a signature loan.
Since this year is different, thinking about budgeting for next year’s holidays may also be important to consider before the start of the new year. Depending on how much is spent on Christmas, Jorderborg said Christmas spending could be a big spending item that should be saved up for throughout the year.
Whether the problem is an item that’s unavailable or a lack of money or both, Howard and Jorderborg said simple contentment is another solution. As far as finances go, Jorderborg said sometimes people should look at what they have and be content with that.
For shopping alternatives, Howard said finding other options for certain products may be the solution.
“We don’t carry name brand products,” Howard said. “We just carry good quality products, like we have our Schleich toys. They are really great toys, hand painted in Germany. We have things like that, whereas someone might have asked for a dinosaur that wasn’t as life-like as this one, but [kids] learn to love it. So one thing is letting people know they can have alternatives and give them a shot.”
