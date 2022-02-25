George Dvorak is from Parkesburg, Pennsylvania — more than 1,200 miles east of Abilene. He’s retired and a veteran. The East Coast has been his home for his entire life. Yet, over the past four years, Dvorak has donated more than $2,000 to organizations in Abilene.
“I grew up in a generation that views you either as part of the problem or part of the solution,” Dvorak said. “I try to be part of the solution.”
It all started with a road trip to California. In 2017, Dvorak’s daughter moved out to the West Coast state and asked her father to help fix up a house she and her husband bought. Hooking up his RV to his truck, the 74-year-old drove across the country. After two and a half weeks with his daughter and son-in-law, Dvorak headed back home. Since he was retired, Dvorak decided to take some detours to visit some cities and towns.
Eventually, he ended up on I-70 driving toward Abilene. As a fan of George Hamilton IV’s music single “Abilene,” Dvorak decided to stop in the town to check it out. The Smoky Valley Railroad immediately caught his attention. He quickly developed an affection for the railroad, as he calls himself a railroad buff. To aid the railroad to improve their equipment and cars, Dvorak donated $500 and bought himself a membership. He’s now considered as a long-time contributor by Smoky Valley, said Ross Boelling, director of railroad.
“A little while later, I was like, ‘you know what, what will probably help (the railroad) more is if I could do something to maybe increase their ridership,’” Dvorak said. “So I called them up and asked ‘how about I give you some money for some tickets so you can give them to some people in need who wouldn’t otherwise ride the railroad?’ She said OK. I talked to her about a month or month and a half later, and she said they gave the tickets to Neighbor to Neighbor for them to give out.”
After learning what Neighbor to Neighbor-Abilene’s purpose in the community was, Dvorak then called up Sister Loretta Jasper, director of Neighbor to Neighbor.
“Sister Loretta told me about her program, how she had given out 60,000 meals in the previous year. I look at Abilene, Abilene’s only 6,000 people. That to me says there’s got to be a bunch of people in Abilene that the only food they get is from her,” Dvorak said. “(I’ve) been in that situation, having been there where I don’t know where my next meal was coming from.”
Dvorak is a Vietnam War veteran, serving in the Marine Corps. After finishing his service, Dvorak decided not to return to his family in Buffalo, New York.
“I have a dysfunctional family. My parents were divorced when I was a teenager. Not a loving environment I grew up in. So when I got out of the Marine Corps., I didn’t really see any desire to go home,” he said. “So I stayed in the Philadelphia area, and at one point I became homeless, which I later found out was very common for Vietnam veterans.”
For four months, he lived in the back of an abandoned car. His food was handouts whenever he could get them.
So, when he learned about the Neighbor to Neighbor-Abilene, he began to donate with his experiences in mind.
Dvorak’s first donation was for $500. Later, after another trip to Abilene last year, he wanted to aid Neighbor-to-Neighbor in other ways besides money as he did with the Smoky Valley Railroad. So, he talked with Sister Jasper, called up Hoffman Grist Mill and he now pays the mill to supply Neighbor-to-Neighbor with a 50-pound bag of flour around every two months. He then called up a local farmer and purchased a large quantity of beef. After processing, the cost of the beef was around $1,000.
“He’s a pay it forward kind of guy. He stumbled upon us when he came through because of the big steam engine, and he was enticed by our mission,” Jasper said.
So why would Dvorak donate to organizations that functioned in a town over 1,200 miles west from his home in Parkesburg? Simply put, Abilene impresses him, and he wants to help preserve this American town.
“Abilene impressed me as a town of friendly people. …When I drive through the residential sections of the town, it’s like this is America,” he said. “This is how people live. They don’t live in apartment buildings all over the place. They live in single family homes. They have grass to cut, weeds they have to pull out, windows to wash and things to paint. It’s a really neat place in Abilene.”
