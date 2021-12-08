In Monday’s commission study session, one agenda item focused on proposing an ordinance to amend Section 9-3 and Table 9-1 of the city’s zoning regulations to remove the option of a Conditional Use Permit for a first-floor dwelling in the C-4 district. Commissioner Chris Ostermann brought the agenda topic up to the commission and the city.
The zoning regulations currently allow residents in the C-4 district, the downtown business area, to request a 1st floor conditional use permit from the commission. Residents may live on any other level besides the 1st floor without the need of a conditional use permit.
During the August 23 commission meeting, resident Barry Arp asked the commissioners for a conditional use permit to live in the 1st floor of his building on 203 N. Cedar. The commission allowed Arp a conditional use permit, to expire on Aug, 31, 2022, and the motion was carried with four yes & one no from Ostermann.
During Monday’s study session, Ostermann spoke about her discussion with city members from Emporia who created the same restriction for their city and that it helped their downtown businesses.
Ostermann also focused on the experience of local business owners and she said that many business owners would not feel comfortable to speak on the issue in fear of losing business.
“We have to be a voice for our business owners,” Ostermann said.
While some local business owners did not want to share their opinion of local politics, a few downtown businesses wanted to share how they feel about the zoning issue.
Biz Swag LLC
“I think first floors should be reserved for businesses honestly,” Owner Kurt Phillips said. “I think the upstairs there’s plenty of upstairs space available. I feel like the downstairs areas should not be used for apartments. There’s not parking downtown anyway to accommodate the businesses, let alone have a bunch of people living down here.”
Bombshell Salon + Boutique
“I don’t have any problem with people using (conditional use permits),” Owner Stephanie Raub said. “If they own the building, they should be able to use that however they please, honestly. I mean, that’s how I feel. So, I don’t think that there should have to be some sort of permit to use your building the way you want to use it.”
Cypress Bridge Candle Co.
“I don’t have a problem with it,” Owner Sharon Petersen said. “I don’t see any problem with (Conditional Use Permits).”
Countrypolitan and Other Jones Store
“I could see people trying to make it into a full time home and so then we would lose stores,” Owner Judy Jones said. “I can see the problem with that, but I think they should have that people could live upstairs or maybe turn basements into homes. But, I don’t want to see that stores get taken up into residences, either.”
