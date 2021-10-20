With students in school for almost three months and two holiday breaks coming up, Abilene principals share how students have been coping and what parents can do to help their children keep succeeding.
Abilene High School - Ben Smith
While the high school students have been in the classroom since January, the school started new modified quarantine requirements to help students stay in class.
“The biggest difference for us this year has been how we’re doing our modified quarantine,” Smith said. “So we haven’t had as many kids missing school due to being in quarantine. So last year, one kid could potentially infect every student that was in a 6 foot radius of them in class, so one student could send 20 kids home…This year, the modification rules, so instead of 6 feet, it’s now 3 feet.”
“There’s also been a new option for if a student is deemed to be possibly exposed,” Smith added. “They would normally have gone home, but now they’ve got the option this year if they’re willing to wear a mask the whole time that they’re here and in the morning, they get an antigen test, it’s done every day. So, as long as they stay negative for the first seven days, don’t show any symptoms and they keep the mask on, then they come back to school.”
Smith also made time, at the beginning of the semester, to speak about mask use to each grade.
“We pointed out that we’re going to handle everything with kindness and respect,” Smith said. “Right now, there is no requirement to wear a mask. So, if you see somebody who is wearing a mask, don’t let it affect you, be nice to that person - be respectful. Likewise, if you are a mask wearer and you see somebody who’s not wearing a mask, which is probably 95% or more of our kids, then no judgement towards them either.”
While Abilene High School students’ grades have been getting better and better since the pandemic, Smith wanted to share some advice for students and their parents on how to keep their eyes on the prize.
“You have to work hard now, if you still want to go to college, because if you fail some graduation requirements that interferes with your potential to do that,” Smith said. “So short term goals, mixed with some minor long term goals like graduation, make sure to turn everything in (to complete those goals.) Kids fail classes, not because they can’t do the work, because they’ll not turn their work in.”
Abilene Middle School - Jenna Delay
Delay finds the middle school students deal with two new pandemic realities in the classroom, quarantine and masks.
“The biggest difference this year is just the fact that it’s optional whether students wear masks or not,” Delay said. “We have a chunk of kiddos who wear their mask every day and we have a chunk of kiddos who don’t. For the most part, it seems like everybody’s just doing fine and it’s become the norm.”
“The biggest impact this year has just been on the students who have to quarantine, because every single case is so different from child to family,” Delay said.
“I’m very fortunate that the middle school faculty is very flexible and very willing to work with our students to make sure that they are getting what they need.”
While the school finds that student didn’t lose as much information during the pandemic, the teachers have dealt with another hurdle with students back in class.
“It’s not so much like discipline issues, it’s more just kind of things like students coming in and just immediately kind of getting comfortable by putting their feet up on the desk or sitting in a very unusual way in their chairs,” Delay said.
With the holidays just around the corner, Delay shared her advice to parents to keep their kids motivated to succeed.
“This is the time of year where students get complacent,” Delay said. “So I encourage them to have a dedicated location for their iPad charging station and have a dedicated schedule for homework in the afternoons.”
Dwight D. Eisenhower -
Ethan Gruen
With 4th and 5th grade students, Gruen couldn’t be proud of how they bounced back from the last year and half. While assessments may have started low, Gruen sees improvements in students with the help of the summer school program held this summer for the elementary level.
“The fact that we didn’t start the year on remote and kids have been in session they’ve been here,” Gruen said.
“There’s been growth and that was really encouraging to see,” Gruen added. “We have continued doing mindful mornings with our kids this year. We found that was an amazing thing last year, just helping kids with the social, emotional and just mentally processing of various topics.”
On the emotional side of students, Gruen found many have dealt with resiliency issues since being back in the classroom.
“The students do struggle with some resilience issues, we’ve had, probably this year, our fourth grade class, more kids with tears than we’ve ever had before,” Gruen said.
Gruen also wanted to share thankfulness and a reminder to all his students’ parents.
“I just want to thank the parents for all the work they put in,” Gruen said. “Because I know last year we put a lot of pressure on them to help with learning because kids were out on their iPads. So, I just appreciate the effort and the work that they put into their kids. As far as moving into Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, just be mindful of staying safe and healthy. If they can encourage their kids to do some reading that would be wonderful.”
McKinley Intermediate -
Mindy Sanders
Sander also started the school year grateful for what the summer program helped students achieve before class even started.
“We got to see kids for the month of June,” Sanders said. “So, really honestly, it made the transition into school really easy for most grade workloads.”
While Sanders found her teachers working hard educating students through the last two years, the school has been trying to regain the lost time.
“You know that missed instruction during that spring (2020), when we were all at home, really made an impact on our kiddos,” Sanders said. “So what we’re seeing our kiddos are about those March, April, May, there was about three months behind in some of their work, as compared to what we would normally see in a typical school year. So we are working hard to recoup that three months, in less than three months time.”
While in the classroom students focus on catching up, Sanders wants parents to remember to keep breaks fun for students.
“I would just say to parents that we really appreciate all their support and we’d appreciate their continued support,” Sanders said. “The best thing they can do at home is to read, play board games and have fun together as a family and create memories because that’s what makes happy kids… So we really just encourage them to get together as a family.”
Kennedy Primary -
Debbie Elliot
Acting as interim principal, Elliot came out of retirement this year to help Principal Twyla Sprouse while she is out. While Elliot hasn’t seen the school through the pandemic, she has seen the aftermath for the pre-kindergarten and 1st graders.
“We had a lot of separation anxiety,” Elliot said. “At the beginning of the year, in particular with preschool, a lot of crying and clinging to family members that would bring them to school in the morning.”
Elliot wanted to share some advice on how to help this issue with the holiday breaks coming up in November and December.
“ I would say when you’re within a day or two, just remind them ‘Okay today is Saturday in two more days, you’re going to be going back to school,’ then on Sunday, ‘Ok this is our last day at home, tomorrow’s going to be a school day.’ So we need to make sure that you get them to bed and you use words to help them transition back.”
