Reflector-Chronicle Staff
“In my home I celebrate Christmas. Both my children are Jewish so they are celebrating Chanukah. In the past when we’ve been together we celebrated both holidays. Most holidays for me are about food so I like to stock the refrigerator with things I wouldn’t allow myself to eat during the year — things that are high carbs, high calorie. My son is here to celebrate Christmas with me.”
“This year, we have immediate family coming out. So we’ll get together Christmas Eve and unwrap presents. Then I think my middle brother is heading off to his wife’s parents and so my younger brother, mom and dad will probably wake up Sunday and our church is doing a pancake breakfast in the morning about 10 a.m. and they’re doing a skit at 11 a.m. for church service.”
“We’re going out to dinner with friends and spending the rest of the day at home (for Christmas). As with the weather, we’re going to be seeing family at different times.”
“We celebrate Christmas. Usually we do so with church services and family in Texas. This year the storm caused us to stay home to take care of the animals and we will celebrate with church on the Holy Day and some of our church family here for a meal later. It’s kind of special for us to be able to celebrate the birth of the King on a Sunday.”
“We celebrate Christmas at home with the kids. Get up early and have breakfast and open presents. We spend the day at home cooking and just having a fun day with each other.”
