Housing for Abilene’s infamous Highlands area is coming. During the first couple of city commission meetings in 2022, the city is planning on creating and finalizing a consulting services agreement with a consultant from a consultant group and a development plan for the Highlands.
“We’re paying for all the infrastructure improvements that were put in back in the 2000s. The citizens are all paying for that right now. The city writes a check to the bank every year for quite a bit of money,” said Ron Marsh, Abilene city manager. “If we can start building the houses and start getting property taxes — which, people hate taxes — but the more people we have paying the taxes, the pain is spread out among more people. It’s a lot less on people. Once the revenue starts paying this bill for the Highlands, it no longer becomes a burden of the taxpayer. It’s now an asset.”
Marsh said he hopes to have both plans approved by the commissioners after either the Jan. 3 or 10 commissioners meetings. Originally, Marsh said the plans were originally set to be shown during the Dec. 27 meeting. Attorneys and he decided to push back the topic to the January meetings so they could have more time to work on them.
“I don’t want to go to the commission and say ‘this is contingent upon x or y or z.’ I want to take this to them and say ‘if you pass this, we can start building,’” Marsh said.
Marsh said he hopes sometime between February and March the city will have finalized the paperwork, plans and consultant.
Marsh said the Highlands has been approved to be a rural housing incentive district.
“That is just a method we can work with developers and builders to try to incentivize them to build houses. We’ve had quite a bit of interest...” Marsh said.
The consultant, Marsh said, will be a liaison between the city, developers and other involved parties, taking much of the work and strain off of the city. The consultant and their group will be revealed once the plan is brought to the commissioners in the January meetings.
