With three major industries hiring, the potential for growth in Abilene is on the horizon.
However, as Linda Salem, president and chief executive officer of Great Plains Manufacturing, pointed out when meeting with U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and community officials recently, a key component is available housing.
The Abilene City Commission took the first step in bringing moderate income rentals to what was the Highland development in northwest Abilene by approving a resolution in support of a $400,000 grant and a letter in support for the Prairie Fire Development Group.
The group is seeking to build six duplex units, 12 rentals. The 1,200 square foot two bedroom units would rent for $1,100 a month.
Chuck Scott, director of the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation, told the city commission the $400,000 grant is from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation and must be submitted by a municipality.
“Just to be sure for the public, we are only responsible for the application?” asked Commissioner Dee Marshall.
Scott confirmed that the city was only responsible for the application.
If the grant is approved, a development agreement would be drawn up with a proposed purchase of 12 lots at $20,000 per lot.
The property known as Highlands is located in the 1500 to 2100 block of North Van Buren Street and the development consists of 116 acres. The Highlands Addition was privately developed in 2006 during a housing needs forecast based on the planning goals of the nearby military base. Only one duplex was constructed.
When the Highland development failed, the city took over the ownership of the land through the Abilene Land Bank and the cost of roads, water and sewer.
Commissioner Trevor Witt asked if 12 units was a start and what is the target?
Scott said the housing assessment recommended 100 new units.
“That is without any of the job growth. Since that study has been done, we documented almost 400 new jobs that have been created in the area so I think 100 might be a little on the light side,” he said.
“So we are about 10 percent of the way there?” Witt said.
Scott said Prairie Fire is looking at 48 total.
“I am hoping this is just the beginning,” Scott said.
Jobs
Scott reported that 323 jobs have been created by employers over the past two years.
In a letter to the DCEDC, Russell Stover Chocolates Human Resource Manager Janelle Rogers said the business employs 597 with 100 positions open. It is planning to expand in 2021 with another 120 positions.
Amy Leavy, human resources director for Great Plains, wrote that 53 new positions were added in 2020.
“We anticipate continued growth through the next several years,” she wrote. “We need the housing to support our growing workforce in Abilene.”
Harold Courtois, chief executive officer of Memorial Health System, said one lab applicant did not accept the position due to a lack of housing.
“This is quickly becoming a problem for Memorial Health System and I cannot imagine it is not a problem for other businesses in Abilene,” he wrote.
In a report, Scott said that 71 percent of the housing units were built before 1960 with the median age of housing being 1955.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
