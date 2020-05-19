The accuracy of serology test kits a California company sold to the Herington Hospital for COVID-19 is being questioned by a U.S. House subcommittee.
UCP Biosciences told Herington Hospital personnel, which was published in an advertisement in the Reflector-Chronicle, the IgG/IgM antibody tests had a sensitivity rate of 89.2 percent.
The subcommittee has concerns about the reliability of the company’s tests, subcommittee Chairman Raja Krishnamoorthi said in a letter to Nancy Chen, president and chief executive officer of UCP Biosciences.
The subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy has requested documents and information regarding UCP Biosciences’ serology antibody test.
“The Subcommittee is investigating the adequacy of regulation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of serological tests for antibodies to the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. The Subcommittee is concerned that FDA is not conducting substantive review of serological tests that it has allowed on the market, and that those tests may not meet a reasonable standard of accuracy,” subcommittee Chairman Raja Krishnamoorthi said in a letter to Nancy Chen, president and chief executive officer of UCP Biosciences.
It was reported that the Herington Hospital purchased 500 of the test kits from UCP Biosciences.
“Your test is not listed among the 150 tests currently identified on FDA’s website as being marketed under Pathway D. Even though UCP Biosciences does not appear to have either been confirmed by FDA to market under Pathway D, or received an EUA, it was reported that a 25-bed hospital in rural Kansas purchased serology tests from UCP Biosciences and offered them to its patients.”
The subcommittee has concerns about the reliability of the company’s tests. A study conducted by researchers at University of California San Francisco, University of California Berkeley, Chan Zuckerberg Biohub and Innovative Genomics Institute evaluated the performance of a dozen commercially available antibody tests, including UCP Biosciences’ test.
“In this evaluation, UCP Biosciences’ test did not meet the performance standards claimed in the test’s package insert. UCP Biosciences appears not to have tested for cross-reactivity, which is essential to ensuring that the test does not register positive results for other infections, such as the coronaviruses that cause the common cold,” the letter read.
The letter said discrepancies in performance characteristics are “deeply troubling.”
“The researchers report a much higher risk of false negatives from this test. Though UCP Biosciences claims that its test has a sensitivity of 89.2%, the researchers observed a drastically lower sensitivity of 61.5%. This means that there is a high risk that UCP Biosciences’ test will produce a negative result for an individual who has actually been infected with SARS-CoV-2. Similarly, UCP Biosciences’ claims for its test’s specificity—essentially, the risk of false positives—were not reproduced by the researchers. While UCP Biosciences claims its test has a specificity of 100%, the researchers observed much lower specificity of 94.2%,” the leader read.
In an advertisement, the Herington Hospital reported the “company provides accurate information specific to these serology tests based on scientific research and declare the sensitivity is greater than or equal to 89.2 percent and the specificity is greater than 99 percent with an overall accuracy 96%.”
