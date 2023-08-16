For the first time this month, the Abilene City Commission met for a regular meeting and a public hearing for the demolition of the home at 604 S. Cedar St.
Public Hearing
After talking with property owner Drew Flynn and Travis Steerman, city inspector, the commission voted in a 4-1 decision to keep the public hearing open on the demolition of 604 S. Cedar St. to 4 p.m. Aug. 28. Commissioner Dee Marshall voted no. The commission instructed Flynn to create a timeline for improving the home and be in constant communication with Steerman.
Steerman has declared the home as dangerous and that it should be demolished in its current state. Steerman said Flynn has done little to no work on the home since he first acquired it. Flynn is also four years behind on property taxes.
Flynn said he boarded up the house to prevent entry and cleaned up the backyard in the two weeks since the commissioner’s last meeting. He said he will keep working to improve the home to prevent it from being demolished, but he needs more time to complete the improvements. He also said he has the funds to pay off the property taxes and a new roof. In the previous commission meeting, Flynn said he had not been upkeeping the property due to his condition after a car accident.
For him not to consider the home dangerous, Steerman said Flynn would need to work on the house until it does not meet any of the dangerous structure definitions from the International Property Maintenance Code.
Abilene Fire Department Chief Kale Strunk commented the interior of the house needs work as well, based on what he saw when he entered the house in 2022 when it caught fire.
Regular meeting
The commission approved allowing City Manager Ron Marsh and Mayor Trevor Witt to sign grant offer agreements with the Federal Aviation Association for the airport improvement project. The city needs them to sign the agreement so the city can receive the FAA grant that will cover 90% of the improvement project.
The commission then approved in a 4-1 vote publication of the public hearing notices for the city to exceed the revenue neutral rate and for the 2024 city budget. John Kollhoff, city commissioner, voted no. Both of the hearings will be at 4 p.m. Aug. 28.
The commission discussed and then voted in a 4-1 vote to replat the west section of Golden Belt Heights. Kollhoff voted no.
The changes in the replat include, according to the agenda document:
– The official name change from West Highlands to Golden Belt Heights West.
– Some lots will be combined to create larger lots on the north side of NW 17th St.
– Retaining parkland.
– The detention pond will be increased to accommodate future development.
– The northern portion of the original plat will be cleared for future development and will be replatted when available in the future.
Study session
Commissioner Kollhoff challenged city staff’s assessment of proposals for solar panel design and installation.
The city received four responses total from Schneider Electric, SunSmart Technologies, Hutton Corporation and Artisun Solar. Leann Johnson, city finance director, said a committee of six city staff members selected SunSmart and Hutton as the best two options. Hutton submitted a cost of $585,000, and SunSmart submitted a cost of $733,949. The committee recommended the city approve the proposal from Hutton.
Kollhoff said the committee was not an efficient way to make this decision, and he did not agree with their conclusions. Among the issues he found, he said he received an email from SunSmart concerning the city not referencing the correct proposal. Among the topics in the email, it read the cost they submitted was $608,000 and the $733,949 was from a prior proposal. Kollhoff also had concerns about the number of solar power total kilowatts each company is offering. In total, SunSmart is offering 224 total kilowatts, while Hutton is offering 165. SunSmart’s email also read their panels are American-made. He also said Hutton’s proposal did not meet all the requirements in the request for proposal, such as their solar panels not been American-made. According to the agenda document, city staff wrote Hutton’s solar panels are American-made.
Marsh, who was participating via video call, said the committee ranked each proposal based on 15 areas. The committee did look at the $608,000 SunSmart bid. Overall, Marsh said he and the rest of the committee believes both Hutton’s and Sunsmart’s proposals meet the RFP requirements.
“In the end, it got a little confusing, a little ‘what really fits, what really doesn’t.’ None of us have a great understanding of solar power,” Marsh said. “Seems to me there is only one person on this meeting that has any idea about solar power. Not having a great idea on it, we tried to compare apples-to-apples as best we could. In the end we went back to the original bids for the RFP, and we compared those.”
Strunk, also on the committee, said the companies provided a “huge variety” of options to place solar panels on the library. One of the concerns of the committee was the panels generating more energy than needed.
Strunk said one of the reasons why the committee chose Hutton is because they have experience with building commercial buildings, and they were more in-depth in their proposal to the committee. Hutton also seemed they had longevity as a company, unlike some solar businesses that do not last more than two decades and then can no longer service the panels they installed.
Marshall said she is not convinced installing solar panels is a correct decision based on her research.
“I don’t think bigger necessarily means better,” Marshall said. “I don’t think we want to over-build anything. I would want the requirements to meet what this city needs and to carry us into the future. If we are going to do something as stupid as debt financing for something like this, I want it all checked out.”
Witt instructed city staff to present in their next conversation the many aspects the committee has to consider, ensuring the best comparisons are being made between proposals and each proposal meets the requirements of the RFP.
The solar project is to install solar panels to the Abilene Public Library, Abilene Senior Center and water well 14. The prices in proposals do not include the necessary roof improvements, insurance increase and tax credits.
The commission will continue the solar panel discussion at the next meeting.
For their next item, the commission discussed a development application from Trinity Lutheran Church at 320 N. Cedar St. The application is for a conditional use permit to allow a private elementary school, Christian Foundation Academy. The Planning Commission approved the application with some conditions. Kari Zook, community development director, said no public comments have been received. Street signage will be added for speed limits, and the school is encouraged to provide an outside play area for the children. Rebecca Lahr, one of the founders and teachers at the new school, said seven children are signed up so far.
The commission then discussed bids for coating and repair of the Abilene Community Center roof. From five bids, city staff recommended Solid Rock Roofing’s bid costing $95,410.
The commission then looked over new versions to the League of Municipalities’ Standard Traffic Ordinance and Uniform Public Offense Code and considered passing them as the city’s ordinances in their next meeting.
In the consent agenda, Jeremy Gorman was approved for a three-year unexpired term on the Abilene Municipal Airport Board. Gorman replaced Ralph Viola, who resigned at the end of the previous board’s meeting.
The Abilene City Commission will next gather for a regular meeting at 4 p.m. Aug. 28.
