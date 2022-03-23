A cat may have been injured but all human residents were unhurt after a fire burned a residence to the ground in rural Dickinson County Tuesday afternoon.
According to Assistant Dickinson County Fire District One Fire Chief Kent Mills said the fire department received a call a few minutes after 1 p.m. Tuesday for a possible structure fire at 1690 3100 Ave.
He said firefighters arrived on scene to find the two-story residence entirely engulfed in flames.
“We were the first unit arriving,” Mills said. “It was fully engulfed and in the basement at that time.”
No one was home at the time of the fire, he said.
However, the residence was occupied by a family — a husband and a wife and their two children.
“We had quite a while before we confirmed the occupants and their location,” Mills said. “We did confirm everybody’s OK.”
Mills said he believed the family’s cat had likely died during the fire.
“The only thing missing is a cat at this time that we know of,” Mills said. “We’ve not seen a cat running around. The dogs — we found them, so they’re ok.”
The residence and several vehicles were consumed by the fire.
“Two vehicles, an ATV and the two-story home that was freshly remodeled (were) totaled,” Mills said.
The fire’s cause has not yet been determined but is actively being investigated at this time.
Dickinson County Fire District One, Sherman Township Fire Department, Fragrant Hills Township Fire Department, Grant Township Fire Department and Dickinson County EMS responded to the fire.
