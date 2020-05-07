While Dickinson County slowly opens after the end of the stay-at-home order, Memorial Health System is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If we socially distance ourselves, and behave ourselves, we wouldn’t have to close down the economy,” Harold Courtois, chief executive officer of Memorial Health System, told the board of directors at its meeting held Tuesday at the Nichols Education Center. “The problem is, if you go downtown right now, how many people do you see wearing a mask? If we were doing the right things, we would have better results and we would be able to open up our economy sooner. You can’t always trust people to do the right thing.”
Courtois, in his COVID-19 update, showed a graphic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s of proposed plan provided by Aflac which the Dickinson County Health Department is also following.
He said two people in Dickinson County have tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 149 tests given as of Monday. They are recovering at their homes under quarantine. No one has been hospitalized but their conditions are being monitored daily.
Courtois said that as soon as people hear that we are now in phase one, people started to get out.
“That’s not the way it’s supposed to happen,” he said.
Courtois pointed out that phase two will begin no sooner than May 18.
“In two weeks, it could be a different story,” he said. “If on May 19, if our numbers stay down and our curve has flattened and started to go down, you can see a lot more things open up. Everything could be open except for big venues.”
On the list of closed businesses is Memorial Health’s Impact Sports & Fitness which is providing some virtual fitness classes.
Courtois said he asked Will Lawrence, Gov. Kelly’s chief of staff at a Kansas Hospital Association meeting by email, about churches which is not discussed in the plan.
He said churches can do what they want as long as they socially distance properly.
“Even in phase one, people can go back to church,” he said. “That was the message we got on Friday.”
Caution
Angie Johnson, chief nursing officer, said people should still use caution. She has a conversation with the University of Kansas Medical Center daily.
“They say the three things that you need to help combat communicable disease: you need an effective treatment, you need a vaccine and you need robust testing,” she said. “We are opening back up and we have none of those. So it falls down to personal responsibility.” People just need to make smart decisions, she said.
“Until we have any of those things, rapid ability to test within minutes, effective treatment that works or a vaccine. With other communicable diseases we have at least one of those things,” she said. “This is one of the rare times that we have none. Just because we are open, doesn’t mean it is safe.”
Patients
While the walk-in clinic is closed, doctors at the Heartland Health Clinic are still seeing patients, many of them through telemedicine.
Testing for COVID-19 is still being done at the Dickinson County Emergency Management tent.
Johnson said test results are back usually in between 24 and 36 hours.
Courtois said that patients are being tested 48 hours before a surgery.
Mammograms are still being administered as cancer is a larger threat than COVID-19, he said.
