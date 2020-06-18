The Abilene Memorial Hospital is now allowing one designated visitor per patient for the duration of the patient’s stay.
Visitors had not been allowed because of the threat of COVID-19 spread.
No visitors will be permitted for patients that have a COVID-19 diagnosis. Designated visitors must be at least 18 years old and are asked to wear a mask. Masks can be provided.
Visitors will be allowed from 7 a.m to 5 p.m. while the screening desk is staffed.
On weekends, inpatient and ROSE Unit staff will have to screen visitors and provide them with a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.