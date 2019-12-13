An implementation plan of a Community Health Needs Assessment was approved by the Board of Directors of Memorial Health System at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
The assessment recognized eight areas with the awareness of health care services topping the list.
Other priorities included housing, apathy, drug use, mental health services, poverty, public transportation and dental care.
The board recognized that not all of the needs are directly related to the services of Memorial Health System.
“The needs assessment was the first process where we had the town hall meeting, we sent out the Survey Monkey and got feedback and looked at primary data from different sources,” Kim Stivers, community affairs director, told the board.
A list of priorities was formulated, she said.
“From there we had an implementation plan meeting,” she said. “We invited all of the players back and addressed how we are going to address these needs.”
The list was narrowed down to eight, four of which are unrelated to Memorial Health System operations.
“We can’t control what other people are doing or oversee their actions,” she said.
“We need to focus on the things that we can make a difference in the community,” said Harold Courtis, chief executive officer.
The needs assessment and implementation will be posted on the Memorial Health web page.
According to the plan, “The MHS Implementation Strategy will focus primarily on Abilene and the surrounding area, as that is where the majority of our patients reside. We will continue to collaborate with our CHNA partners through the Quality of Life Coalition regularly. It is in the best interest of Dickinson County that we do our best to work together, as much as possible, to accomplish goals and improve the overall health and wellness of Dickinson County residents.
“MHS will continue to provide high quality health care services for the residents of Abilene and Dickinson County. All MHS affiliates are encouraged to provide leadership and support for collaborative community efforts to make health improvements in Dickinson County.
The board adopted the following actions to the assessed needs:
Awareness of Healthcare Services / Holistic
Integrated Care
1. Offer community health fairs to expose residents to health care availability in Dickinson County.
2. Utilize MHS affiliate Facebook pages and website to share and have information of available services.
3. Host Healthwise 55, quarterly programs, to educate community on health and wellness topics and available social services.
4. Explore partnership with Dickinson County Health Department to collaborate and encourage health care services in the county. Help support and promote available health care services.
Housing (Safe and
Affordable)
This health need is not part of the hospital mission of critical operations. Will collaborate with others as appropriate.
1. Continue to operate Frontier Estates - HUD Housing for seniors.
Lack of Ownership of
Personal Health
(Apathy)
1. Continue with Impact Sports and Fitness exercise classes, which are open to the community, and promote/teach healthy lifestyles and physical activity.
2. Host community education events to promote local health care services and the importance of preventative care. (Healthwise 55 events)
3. Continue with MHS Speakers Bureau at senior center.
4. Memorial Hospital’s dietitian will continue to host the Dickinson County Diabetes Support Group and host healthy lifestyle and eating classes.
5. Continue MHS annual Fit and Fine Health and Wellness Fair for the community.
Drug Abuse (Opioids, Meth, Heroin, Cocaine, Marijuana)
1. Support local physicians in discouraging prescription drug abuse. Continue to employ a psychiatrist, and operate Comprehensive Pain Solutions clinic.
2. Promote physical therapy services to community as a safe option for pain management.
3. Continue with HINK and Sunflower partnership, with the implementation of standardized chronic pain management policies in hospital, clinics and emergency department.
Mental Health Services (Diagnosis / Treatment / Aftercare)
1. Continue to support education for emergency department staff regarding mental health delivery issues. Provide continuing education courses, lunch and learn presentations, etc. to keep them current on treatment options and best practices for mental health illnesses.
2. Re-explore adding Telehealth in Heartland Health Care Clinic. Work with Central Kansas Mental Health Center. Continue to utilize eAvera in Emergency Department.
3. Continue with Outpatient and Rose Unit Senior Behavioral Programs.
Poverty (Employment Readiness) /
Food Insecurity
This health need is not part of hospital mission of critical operations. Will collaborate with others as appropriate.
1. Continue to expand and educate community about the 340B Program and the use of 340B affordable drug prices.
2. Promote and advertise MHS career opportunities at college job fairs, to high school students, and the unemployed.
3. Continue employee payroll deduction option to support Food Backpack Program at Abilene schools.
Public Transportation
This health need is not part of hospital mission of critical operations. Will collaborate with others as appropriate.
1 Continue to provide support for health care transportation program through OCCK.
Dental Care
This health need is not part of hospital mission of critical operations. Will collaborate with others as appropriate.
1. Support community recruitment efforts for additional dental providers.
Next Steps
As part of the CHNA process, Memorial Health System will continue to work with community partners in the implementation of our community health improvement plan (CHIP) based on the hospital strategies outlined in this document. The CHIP will be reviewed annually to assess progress on key community indicators.
