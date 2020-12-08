Hospice of Dickinson County is sponsoring its annual “Remember Me Tree,” to honor the memory of loved ones during the holiday season.
Trees will be on display through the end of December, and can be found in the lobby of Memorial Hospital, 511 NE 10th Street or inside the main entrance at Lumber House True Value, 1903 N. Buckeye Avenue, in Abilene.
Anyone may place an angel on the tree to honor or remember a loved one. Donations are accepted for the ornaments. For donations of $20 or more, porcelain keepsake ornaments are available.
Donation boxes can be found at both tree locations, in the foyer of the Hospice office, and several Abilene businesses.
Proceeds from the “Remember Me Tree” benefit the local Hospice program.
“Placing an ornament on the tree is a wonderful way to remember or honor a loved one during the holidays. These donations directly benefit our Hospice patients and programs,” said Carol Whitehair, director of Hospice of Dickinson County
This year we will be hosting a Virtual Candle Lighting Memorial Service which will be available for viewing beginning Friday, Dec. 11.
This service can be accessed through our Facebook page, and will consist of a short memorial reading followed by honoring those whose names appear on the “Remember Me Tree”.
For more information follow us on Facebook at Home Health and Hospice of Dickinson County Kansas or call Hospice of Dickinson County at (785) 263-6630.
