After careful consideration, Hospice of Dickinson County has decided to cancel the Hospice Annual Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 18, at 6:30 p.m., due to an increase in Coronavirus cases. The meeting will not be rescheduled. If you have any questions, please contact the Home Health and Hospice of Dickinson County office at 785-263-6630.

 

