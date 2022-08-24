Abilene may be a small town, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have its fair share of history. Many people only know about President Eisenhower, Wild Bill Hickok, or the Chisholm Trail, but there are many other historical sites and events in town. Would the average person even be able to tell you where the historical society is located? Speaking of the Dickinson County Historical Society, they have recently finished repainting the horses on the historic carousel located at their site at 412 S Campbell St. in Abilene.
The carousel horses received their first repainting in about 30 years courtesy of the historical society and local artist Annie Lahr.
"Ever since '84 it's been painted a couple of times, the last time being in the '90s," said Anders. Then in 2016, an opportunity came to re-paint the carousel. "In 2016 a lady named Annie Lahr had an opportunity to paint the base and the chariots, but she never got to finish painting the horses. Well back in November last year we approached her about painting the horses, she agreed and in January she started with us, and we started painting them in the museum in a closed-in area, it took until the day right before the fair this year to get them done, so about nine months," said Historical Society Director Austin Anders.
The carousel has been in Abilene for many years.
Originally built in 1901, the carousel has a pretty interesting story of how it came here in Abilene. "The Historical Society board in about 1974 was made aware that the carousel was in Riverton, Wyoming, so about eight members of the board went up there to take a look at it. The carousel didn't have the horses or the sleighs on them, they were in about six different buildings throughout Riverton, and the steam engine we have and the round part were at the old movie theatre. So the board was wanting to do something for 1976 because it was a big centennial year so they came back and found a way to raise the money to purchase it, then from about '76 to '84 they took this thing from town-to-town, disassembled it, re-assembled it, and ran it on the steam engine," said Anders.
