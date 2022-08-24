Abilene may be a small town, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have its fair share of history. Many people only know about President Eisenhower, Wild Bill Hickok, or the Chisholm Trail, but there are many other historical sites and events in town. Would the average person even be able to tell you where the historical society is located? Speaking of the Dickinson County Historical Society, they have recently finished repainting the horses on the historic carousel located at their site at 412 S Campbell St. in Abilene.

The carousel horses received their first repainting in about 30 years courtesy of the historical society and local artist Annie Lahr.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.