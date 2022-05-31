As of Tuesday, May 31, Dickinson County Undersheriff Brian Hornaday is no longer undersheriff or working for the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office in any way, according to Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis.
Davis declined to offer a reason as to why Hornaday was no longer associated with the Sheriff’s Office.
“I wish him well in his future endeavors,” Davis said. “A replacement has not yet been named.”
