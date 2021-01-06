By Tim Horan
Reflector-Chronicle
Former Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brent Gering will be returning to that department in a supervisory position over the patrol.
Former Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday will be the Dickinson County undersheriff.
Sheriff Elect Jerry Davis, who will be sworn in as sheriff on Monday, announced those positions on Tuesday.
At the Monday Abilene City Commission study session, City Manager Jane Foltz announced that Gering would be leaving the police department.
John Matula is the new chief of police at Herington, according to the Herington Policde Department web page.
