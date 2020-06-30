A felony charge of bodily harm with a deadly weapon was dropped after a preliminary hearing in Dickinson County District Court on Monday.
Dale Wuthnow, 56, however, will be arraigned on several misdemeanor charges following an incident on June 5, in rural Dickinson County.
The alleged victim went to the residence of Wuthnow thinking he wasn’t at home as his truck was not seen at the location.
She said when she went into the house, Dale Wuthnow came out of his bedroom. She said she told him, because of a protection order, he wasn’t supposed to be there.
“He told me it was his house,” she said.
The no contact order was issued in an earlier case before Judge Benjamin Sexton for separate alleged domestic battery.
The victim said Wuthnow attempted to get her cell phone.
“He smashed a jar into my hand,” she said. “He said, ‘You’re not calling the cops.’ The whole top of my hand was gushing blood.”
She did not receive stitches but the cuts were glued together.
When she tried to leave, he knocked her down.
“I was screaming at the top of my lungs for help,” she said.
She said she ran out onto the highway where a vehicle stopped and 911 was called.
Magistrate Judge Keith Collett found that the bodily harm with a deadly weapon charge should be dropped and another misdemeanor charge added, including intent to kidnap.
Wuthnow was in Dickinson County Jail on a $50,000 bond for that case.
Arraignment was set for 3 p.m. Wednesday before Judge Sexton.
Arraignment on two other separate cases is set for 3 p.m. July 1 before Judge Sexton that include criminal threat to the same alleged victim and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
