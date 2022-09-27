October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, has become a special month in the lives of thousands around the world. In October of 1985, the American Cancer Society founded the monthlong campaign known as “National Breast Cancer Awareness Month” to help spread awareness of breast cancer to other people who may otherwise not know a lot about it. Brenda Holm of Abilene has placed herself right in the middle of the pink month with a fun event to spread awareness.
“Hope Lives is a women’s breast cancer awareness night, the first one was in 2008 at Holm Automotive, and we had about 35 people there, the last one we had was in 2019 eleven years later at Sterhl Hall and we sold over 300 tickets,” Holm said.
The event takes place on Oct. 12 at Sterhl Hall. The tickets are going fast. Tickets are sold for $25 at Holm Automotive and all the proceeds go towards a free mammogram service at the hospital as well as the Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund of Dickinson County.
Every year the event has a guest speaker that has battled breast cancer. This year the guest speaker will have more of a personal appeal as people around Abilene know who she is.
“This year our guest speaker will be our very own committee member Ranae Veal who is currently undergoing breast cancer treatment,” Holm said.
Veal is one of the committee members for Hope Lives as well as Diane Wyatt, Deb Foltz, Kylie Lee, Julie Bartley as well as Holm herself. According to Holm, the women she works closely with on this event are some of the most passionate and dedicated people she has ever worked with.
“Just what it means to have a dear friend that you work with closely battle breast cancer has given Hope Lives more gravity for each person on the committee,” Holm said. “None of this would be possible without them.”
Of course, Hope Lives was impacted by COVID-19 and it made it difficult to plan the event.
“So after the one in 2019 COVID had hit and we decided not to do the event for the next couple years,” she said. “For the couple years we were gone we added some more initiatives to our playbook.”
Some of those new initiatives include Pink at the Park and Pink-it-Up Fridays.
“One of the new initiatives is Pink the Park over at Little Ike’s Monday, Oct. 3, from 11 am to 1 pm, and there will be little pink strips that people can come down and write the name of a loved one that they would like to honor or remember for fighting Breast Cancer,” Holm said. “Pink-it-up Fridays is where we ask you to wear pink or we will ask businesses if they would want to paint their windows pink to help spread awareness.”
The event has a long history of bringing in large numbers of funds too. According to Holm, the event has raised a total of over $103,000.
But she still stresses that awareness is more important than money.
Once again the event is on Oct. 12 at Sterhl Hall, at 5:30 p.m.
