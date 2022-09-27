Ribbon
October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, has become a special month in the lives of thousands around the world. In October of 1985, the American Cancer Society founded the monthlong campaign known as “National Breast Cancer Awareness Month” to help spread awareness of breast cancer to other people who may otherwise not know a lot about it. Brenda Holm of Abilene has placed herself right in the middle of the pink month with a fun event to spread awareness.

“Hope Lives is a women’s breast cancer awareness night, the first one was in 2008 at Holm Automotive, and we had about 35 people there, the last one we had was in 2019 eleven years later at Sterhl Hall and we sold over 300 tickets,” Holm said.

 

