On the first day of October, Hope Lives took to Little Ike Park to do their second Pink The Park event in hopes to spread awareness and remember those who have dealt with breast cancer.
“Anybody can come by (the park) and put (on a pink ribbon) the name of somebody they want to honor who has died from or battled breast cancer,” Organizer Brenda Holm said.
“At the same time, we’re just sharing information about what you need to do to access free mammogram services,” Holm added.
Traditionally, the organization would hold a women’s night to help fundraise money, but due to the pandemic Hope Lives shifted their focus away from money.
“We have, right now, healthy funds at the hospital for the free mammograms, so we thought we’ll just go for awareness and work our best to get the word out that this service is available,” Holms said.
Hope Lives also asked local businesses to wear pink on Fridays and to pink up their windows to help spread awareness about getting a mammogram.
“I think when women or anybody sees the color pink, they think about their calendar and think ‘Gee, when did I have my last mammogram? Oh, I think it’s time to have a mammogram,” Holm said. “So that’s what we’re hoping to accomplish today (October 1).”
Memorial Hospital utilizes a 3-D mammography machine, which takes a series of X-ray images of breast tissue to detect any signs of breast cancer.
“So if women will take advantage of it, the chances are great that they will catch it very early,” Holms said.
According to the hospital website, Memorial Hospital is holding a drawing with prizes for everyone who schedules a mammogram during October.
To learn more about their work and how to volunteer, Holm’s welcomes people to reach out through their Facebook page.
Facts about Breast Cancer
According to the CDC, in 2018 the United States saw 254,744 new cases of Female Breast Cancer and 42,465 women died from the cancer.
CDC lists these as common symptoms to those who may be experiencing breast cancer: change in size or shape of the breast, pain in any area of the breast, non-breast milk discharge from the nipple and a new lump in the breast or underarm.
The best ways to help lower your breast cancer risk includes exercising regularly, limiting alcohol consumption, talking to a doctor about medications causing a higher risk and breastfeeding if the person has a newborn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.