Due to community health concerns, Hopes Lives has canceled what would have been its 12th annual fundraising event this year.
However, focus has been shifted to Give Back Hope, said Brenda Holm, Hope Lives chairwoman.
Holm is asking those 300 people that usually attend the annual event at Sterl Hall to instead use those dollars they spend at the event to shop at local businesses.
“We are shifting gears,” Holm said. “We are not having it but we are launching Give Back Hope — 2020. This is an opportunity to give back to our awesome supporters, all the people that gave raffle items and in-kind gifts and cash donations.
“We are not asking anything of them this year. Instead we are asking that people who have attended Hope Lives events in the past might give additional support to our local businesses,” she said. “Take the money they would have spent at our event and go shopping right here in our business community which may be struggling due to COVID19.”
Hope Lives donations and funds were used to fund free 3D mammograms for uninsured women in Dickinson County and some was used to benefit the Elsie Brooks foundation.
Holm said that despite the cancellation of the event, free mammograms for uninsured women will continue at Abilene Memorial Hospital. Call (785) 263-2100 for more information.
“Let’s make a special effort this October to take the money you would have spent at Hope Lives and shop here in our community. I know we are already doing this but let’s get creative and do more, using safe practices,” she added.
Through October, businesses who have supported Hope Lives will have a Give Back Hope — 2020 poster in their windows signifying that they are a past donor to Hope Lives.
Pink the Park, a breast cancer awareness event, will also be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Little Ike Park in Downtown Abilene.
Hope Lives will be there, with masks on and practicing social distancing, handing out pink ties for members of the community to tie onto the fence showing support for Breast Cancer Awareness and Give Back Hope.
Information about the free mammogram services for uninsured women will be distributed then. In case of rain, the Pink the Park event will be held Oct. 16.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
