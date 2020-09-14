HOPE — While a little different than the typical Hope Festival, a mini version of the 19th annual event was held last week, cumulating on Saturday.
This year’s theme was “A Clear Vision of Hope,” said Danielle Andrews, a member of the Hope Community Project Committee which sponsors the event.
Instead of a parade, a reverse parade was held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Parade goers drove through town to see about 20 floats at businesses and on the lawns of residents.
A treasure hunt kicked off the festival last Monday. Following the reverse parade, a drive-in movie was set up in the soccer field. The Grid Iron Cafe had hamburgers and fries and there was a beer garden.
The scheduled doubleheader was “Up” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”
