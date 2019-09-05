Here is a second look at festivals held last week in Dickinson County.
Old Abilene Town hosted the Chisholm Trail Days Saturday and Sunday.
Chapman hosted its annual Labor Day celebration Sunday and Monday.
The 18th Annual Hope Heritage Festival will be held this Saturday.
Kountry Klatter in Enterprise and Oktoberfest in Abilene are slated for next Saturday, Sept. 14.
Hope Heritage Festival
The Hope festival has a day of activities starting with a Slow 5K Fun Run/Walk at 7:30 p.m. Friday night followed by food, a beer garden and music.
There will be a food and beer garden, car show, craft show, bounce houses, Hope history tour, lots of games for the kids, Miss Hope Pin-Up Contest and a pedal pull among the activities.
The parade will be at 4 p.m. starting on Broadway and north down Main Street.
Evening activities, including a hog and turkey roast, will be in the City Big Park.
For more information on the Hope Festival go to www.hopehf.com or phone (785)- 366-7225.
Kountry Klatter
The Kountry Klatter kicks off with the Abilene & Smoky Valley Pancake Feed at the Hoffman Grist Mill.
That will be followed by kids’ games, railroad rides, a car show and rubber duck races with vendors.
The parade will be at 11 a.m. starting in the Big City Park at Fourth Street to downtown Enterprise.
Rolling Hills Zoo animals and exhibits will be in the community building from 2 to 4 p.m.
A street dance will be from 7 to 10 p.m. on First Street.
For more information call the City of Enterprise at 785-263-8323 or look on Facebook at The Enterprise Recreation Commission page.
Oktoberfest
German dancers, live music and kids’ activities will be part of the Oktorberfest from noon to midnight on Broadway Street in downtown Abilene.
Back this year is The Blautaler Schuhplattler of Kansas City. This unique group provides traditional German entertainment and folk dancing.
German food and beer will be available.
Shows feature alpine bells, whips, women “flying,” musical saw, yodeling as well as the familiar intricate figure dances where the man flirts with his lady as she showcases grace and coordination in non-stop twirling. Blautaler promotes the beauty of this Old World Folk Culture through authentic dance, music, dress and custom.
The event is free. For more information go to abileneoktoberfest on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.