A Dickinson County resident met with the Dickinson County Commission Jan. 26 to present information about wind farms and asked commissioners to stop the development of a commercial wind energy project in the Hope area.
Julie Brandt of rural Hope said the proposed project would affect, "18,459 (total county population) Dickinson County residents and families for the rest of their lives," telling commissioners to, "stop these commercial companies from destroying our communities and our families."
Currently, the county has not issued any Conditional Use Permits for wind farm development. However, CUPs have been issued for MET (meteorological) towers, which measure wind speed, direction and other factors that determine whether wind energy production is feasible.
Brandt told commissioners that wind farms threaten the soil and property owners' families and stated that wind is the, "most inefficient way," to make energy.
Brandt said she was devastated and shocked that a foreign energy company had, "infiltrated," the county and their representatives were compelling, "uninformed farmers and ranchers to sign legal documents (occupancy rights) without benefit of legal counsel."
Brandt told commissioners that other counties have fought to keep out wind turbines. She recited a number of reasons why she believes wind turbines are dangerous, including health hazards; loss of farmland and property value; interruption of communication services; soil and water contamination; destruction of land; adverse effects on wildlife; damage to roads and inconvenience to farmers and others.
Fighting in McPherson County and Topeka
Brandt was joined during the presentation by McPherson County resident Beverly Kavauras of Lindsborg. Kavauras told commissioners she has been working to keep out wind farms since 2018 when three huge international companies were wanting to build in McPherson County.
Efforts to stop wind energy development in McPherson County were successful. In December 2020 the McPherson County Commission passed a resolution prohibiting all commercial wind turbine electrical generating projects within the unincorporated areas of the county.
Kavauras said she has fought the huge companies wanting to build wind farms in Kansas at both the local level and in Topeka. While the effort was successful in McPherson County, efforts to stop wind farm development statewide has fallen on deaf ears at the Kansas statehouse, she said.
She stated that wind energy companies do not respect decisions made by local officials, adding that company representatives were getting farmers and ranchers in McPherson County to sign legal documents even though a moratorium had been issued.
Many landowners regretted signing documents -- especially those who did so without consulting an attorney, she said.
"I'm just here as a voice from the past," Kavauras said, explaining she stays current on the topic and has helped a number of different counties. "I call it fighting for one county at a time because it's not happening at the state level."
She indicated she would meet with local commissioners anytime they wished, offered to share her wind farm research and said she is willing to do any other research the commission might want.
"Bottom line, you are the only ones who can stop it," Kavauras said.
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson asked if people who signed agreements and later changed their minds were able to rescind the agreement. Kavauras said no, that only the wind energy company can pull out.
Hope Ridge
Enel Green Power plans to develop the Hope Ridge Wind Project LLC, a 260 MW (megawatt) wind farm around the Hope area. While the Hope Ridge project is a separate entity, it is tied to the Diamond Vista Wind Project in Marion County just over the Dickinson/Marion County line, said Tim Hamilton, Dickinson County Planning and Zoning director.
"We've known they (energy company) were investigating coming here for about six years, but we weren't really sure when it was going to be," Hamilton said.
So far, Dickinson County has not received a CUP application necessary to start development, although Hamilton said he expects the company will submit applications sometime between now and March.
County Administrator Janelle Dockendorf said a public hearing will be held in Herington — since that's closer to the proposed development area — before any decision is made regarding the issuance of a conditional use permit (CUP).
Six-year process
In January 2017, a CUP was issued to Tradewind Energy — which was acquired by Enel in 2019 — to build a MET tower near Navarre to evaluate wind farm potential.
In late 2022, Dickinson County issued a CUP to Enel allowing the company to erect five additional MET towers in strategic areas. All of the MET towers must be removed when data collection is finished.
In August 2020, commissioners received an email from a county resident wondering about the county's wind farm policy and if there were any new developments. While nothing official had transpired, former county administrator Brad Homman heard from a property owner who indicated she had been visited by a wind farm representative seeking occupancy rights.
In 2022, local county officials — including Hamilton, Homman, Dockendorf and County Counselor Doug Thompson — met with Enel officials to discuss the county's road maintenance agreement requirements.
The requirements state that the energy company is responsible for returning any roads back to the same condition they were in before any work commenced. Also required is an inspection official or service that will make sure the agreement is being followed.
So far, Enel has not submitted a proposed road maintenance agreement to Dickinson County for consideration.
In fall 2022, the county's planning commission made an amendment to its zoning regulations that govern wind energy conversion systems.
"We made some adjustments to our permitting process," Hamilton said at the time, explaining that some of the documents the county requires in its CUP application for wind energy is information that is not yet available due to multiple state, federal and other agencies involved in the process.
"A lot of the information we were requesting on the front end would actually be more applicable to the permitting and building permit side of things rather than the conditional use side," Hamilton said.
Recently, Enel Green Power asked the Federal Aviation Administration to evaluate the placement of 123 wind turbines — located primarily in a 95 square-mile footprint in Logan, Ridge, Union and Hope townships — to determine if the turbines would pose a hazard to aircraft, according to a story written by Duane Schrag and published in the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
The exact turbine locations have not yet been finalized.
