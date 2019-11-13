In peacetime and wartime, all veterans served their country, VFW Commander Devin Gray told veterans on Veterans Day.
“You have done things that most have never seen or done and the sacrifices that you made earned you a special place in the hearts of the country and fellow countryman and your brothers and sisters in arms,” was the message Gray and fellow members of the VFW gave to veterans on Monday.
Members of the Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower VFW Post 3279 and Auxiliary visited fellow military veterans at Village Manor, Brown’s Home and Abilene Place.
They finished with a chilly outdoor ceremony at the Solomon War Memorial.
“When it’s cold outside and you are sitting by the fireplace, take time to reflect on what you have accomplished in the service,” Gray said. “Don’t let the time go by in life and not tell your family and friends what you did. Don’t let your passing later on in life be a time for your family to ask others about what you did in the service.”
He said veterans have a lot of history and a lot of knowledge that is not in writing.
“We all fought our battles whether in peacetime or wartime,” he said. “You all served.”
Gray said that families of veterans also sacrificed.
“You might think you did nothing but you did more than most and that alone sets you apart,” he said.
Armistice Day
The Veterans Day holiday started as a day to reflect upon the heroism of those who died in our country’s service and was originally called Armistice Day, according to Military.com.
It fell on Nov. 11 because that is the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I. However, in 1954, the holiday was changed to “Veterans Day” in order to account for all veterans in all wars.
“Veterans Day gives Americans the opportunity to celebrate the bravery and sacrifice of all U.S. veterans. However, most Americans confuse this holiday with Memorial Day,” reports the Department of Veterans Affairs.
What’s more, some Americans don’t know why we commemorate our Veterans on Nov.11. It’s imperative that all Americans know the history of Veterans Day so that we can honor our former service members properly.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
