Military veterans of the VFW and American Legion fought in the rain, snow, heat and night.
Rain, some of it heavy at times, didn’t stop those two groups from honoring fallon comrades on Memorial Day.
The American Legion Post 39 placed flags on the Flag Road bridge over Interstate 70 and waved at vehicles, many of which honked back in support of veterans.
Members of the Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower VFW Post 3279 and the VFW Auxiliary placed wreaths at four different locations.
The Rev. William L. Graves, VFW chaplain and paster at New Basel Church, said a prayer honoring those who fought and died for freedom.
“Since the birth of our nation when farmers dropped their pitchforks, and took up muskets to secure our independence, courageous young men and women have stepped forward and died to defend freedom. They are our honored dead.
”Today, freedom is once again under attack. And, once again, a new generation of veterans is serving and dying. They are fighting today’s global war on terror,” he said.
Sacrifices
He said many veterans made great sacrifices.
“We mourn with their families. We feel a special bond with them, the kind that only those who have smelled the smoke of battle can truly share,” he said.
Williams said soldiers are now fighting in the mountains of Afghanistan and in the streets of Iraqi cities.
“Loving Father, just as veterans have faced the enemies of peace in the past, protect the veterans of today. Once again we face an enemy whose suicide tactics promote a fear and despair that must be confronted with courage and determination. Give today’s veterans the resolve to meet each challenge with the perseverance that is ours as Americans,” he said. “Give each of us who remain at home the persistence to stay in prayer for peace. For each veteran who has seen and knows the ugliness of war has witnessed the power of prayer.”
