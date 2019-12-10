The Abilene High School Singers, directed by Danette Whiteley (left), performed a couple of Christmas carols Saturday night to those enjoying refreshments at the First Christian Church, 612 N. Buckeye, during the 43rd annual Homes for the Holidays Tour. Including a church is one of the traditions of the long-running event. More than 500 people attended this year’s tour on Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.