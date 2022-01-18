The Dickinson County Clerk’s Office will once again prepare Homestead tax returns for qualifying senior citizens. This is a free service the clerk’s office provides every year.
The clerk’s office will begin taking appointments Tuesday, Jan. 18 and will file returns, beginning Feb. 1 through April 15. Morning and afternoon appointments will be available.
The clerk’s office cannot assist residents who utilize a tax preparer or have someone who files their taxes for them.
To see if you qualify or to schedule an appointment contact the Dickinson County Clerk’s Office at 785-263-3774.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.