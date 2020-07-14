Heritage Homes Association has decided to cancel its 2020 Homes for the Holidays tour due to uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The homes tour, which had been scheduled for the first weekend in December, would have been the 44th annual. HHA expects to organize a tour next year.
HHA is a small non-profit organization run by volunteers. The tour raises money to buy bronze plaques for homes with historic significance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.