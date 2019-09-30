Abilene senior Anna Zey was crowned queen at the Abilene High School 2019 homecoming activities Friday night at Cowboy Stadium. Pictured from left are Beth Holmes, Savannah Stout, Queen Anna Zey, Kayley Taylor and Jade Vopat. The queen’s attendants were Addie Duey and Creyton Berns.
