BELOIT — A new program that seeks to make home ownership more affordable is now available to eligible buyers purchasing a home in Dickinson County.
The Dickinson County Home Ownership Pilot Program officially launched March 6. It offers up to $11,000 in incentives through a combination of a fixed rate 4% down payment loan of up to 10% of the purchase price ($10,000 maximum) and a closing cost grant of $1,000. Funds are limited and available on a first come, first served basis. To be eligible, the primary bank loan must also be provided by a participating Dickinson County bank including First Bank Kansas, Pinnacle Bank, and Solomon State Bank.
North Central Regional Planning Commission (NCRPC) in Beloit is administering the program led by Program Coordinator Keegan Bailey.
“The primary goal of the program is to reduce the number of homes on the market,” Bailey said. “A secondary goal is to attract alumni back to the region to work, start/buy a business, or retire.”
Loan funds for the program are being provided by North Central Kansas Community Network, Co. (NCKCN)-Four Rivers Business Loan Pool. NCKCN is an affiliate of the North Central Regional Planning Commission. Contributions from several local entities — including Eagle Broadband, First Bank Kansas, Pinnacle Bank, Solomon State Bank, and TCT Broadband — are being used for the grant portion of the program. Four Rivers Housing Opportunities, Inc., a non-profit managed by North Central Regional Planning Commission, also contributed grant funds.
“This initiative would not be possible without the generous assistance we received at the local level,” Bailey said. “In addition to the monetary contributions from several local entities, Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation also helped with various planning activities and hosted the launch party. We are excited to bring this program to Dickinson County.”
Similar pilot programs have been completed in Cloud, Ellsworth, Lincoln and Mitchell Counties and in the City of Marysville. Future plans include the expansion of pilot home ownership programs to each of the remaining counties in the NCRPC 12-county service area, pending the availability of funding. Results of these pilot programs will be used to develop a permanent regional home ownership program.
For more information about the Dickinson County Home Ownership Pilot Program, contact your local realtor, a participating Dickinson County bank, Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation, or visit www.ncrpc.org/services/homeownership.
The NCRPC is committed to advancing rural Kansas through comprehensive planning and development services. Its primary service area includes 12 counties and 83 cities in North Central Kansas.
