A house on the 100 Block of Buckeye Avenue sustained damage to its front porch and siding when an out-of-control vehicle drove into the side of it Thursday morning at around 8:53 a.m., according to Assistant Abilene Chief of Police Jason Wilkins.
The driver of the vehicle, a 76-year-old male, was driving northbound in the 100 Block of Buckeye Avenue when he appears to have suffered a medical incident, Wilkins said. During the course of this medical emergency, the driver lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, hitting the front of the house, he said.
