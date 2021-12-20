After five years of preparation and planning, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 110 E. Lafayette Ave has begun the construction of its expansion. The business held a groundbreaking ceremony Dec. 16 to celebrate the occasion.
“It is a huge relief,” said Anjan Ghosh Hajra, executive vice president of the inn. “It’s been a long time coming, and we’ve worked really hard to get here. Like I said, it absolutely takes a village, and everyone here’s participated in bringing this to fruition.”
The $9 million expansion is the biggest hotel project size Abilene has ever seen, Ghosh Hajra said. The expansion will be four stories tall with 65 rooms and a “state-of-the-art-facility,” said Ghosh Hajra during his speech at the groundbreaking, with several recreational and business amenities. The expansion will be across the road from the original hotel.
The ceremony started off with a welcome at a podium on top of the construction site from Chuck Scott, executive director of the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation. Ghosh Hajra then gave his speech, thanking everyone who helped make the expansion possible. Craig VanWey, manager for the Kansas Department of Commerce, then spoke some words on the success of this project.
When people think of traditional economic development, a lot of times the first thing to come to mind is smokestacks and very large companies with hundreds of employees,” VanWey said. “This is truly economic development because this brings people into Abilene to play and visit.”
After the speeches, Ghosh Hajra and his family performed the groundbreaking ceremony. The construction had already begun to take advantage of the good weather, Scott said.
The expansion construction will take approximately 12 months, Ghosh Hajra said. The project was supposed to begin in 2020, but the pandemic delayed the construction.
“When we built this hotel, we had to create the market. Abilene really rose to the occasion. Being off I-70 really helped,” Ghosh Hajra said. “I think what has made us successful is really the spirit of the Abilene people. That’s what really sets us apart.”
