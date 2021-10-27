On Tuesday afternoon, Old Abilene Town unveiled its newest edition to the museum, a bull’s head. Once found inside the original saloon in Abilene, the bull’s dead took a journey moving from different collectors until Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Julie Roller-Weeks got a Google alert.
“I have Google alerts set up for Abilene, Kansas,” Roller-Weeks said. “You know all of our buzzwords and it came up and I saw ‘bull’s head longhorn.’ I looked at the auction and it said it came from Abilene — and being territorial, I wanted it back.”
Eyes on the prizes, Roller-Weeks went to the community to see if they wanted to bring the bull’s head back home to Abilene. With help from 77 donors from Abilene and across the nation, she won the auction.
“This shows what people can do when they work together and they love their community,” Roller-Weeks said. “Donors from across the country contributed to this cause because they thought it was cool and they wanted to help Abilene”
With more than enough funds raised, Roller-Weeks waited on the auction morning to make the city’s bid.
“I have never been in an auction,” Roller-Weeks said. “It moves so quickly. The woman on the phone said, ‘you know what, we’ve been admiring this piece all day. It is absolutely beautiful.’ We know it was cool because of its connection to Abilene, but seeing it in person is just remarkable.”
As the winning bidder, the City of Abilene and Old Abilene Town started making plans on how to transport the artifact from Santa Fe, New Mexico to Abilene. Old Abilene Town board member Andrew Kijowski took on the duty with the help of a friend.
“When we got it, this guy that had it was just as excited to see us as we were to see the bull’s head,” Kijowski said. “He said that they’ve verified the authenticity of it and it was just cool to think that it was in the original Abilene in 1870.”
After determining that it was, indeed, authentic, they strapped it into a seat in the back of the truck and the bull’s head began its journey back home to Abilene.
Old Abilene Town Development Coordinator Micheal Hook couldn’t wait to add the artifact to the museum.
“We were so excited because we’re kind of the centerpiece of all the Old West and so it’s so exciting to have this museum; it was just built last year,” Hook said. “So we were ready to put a centerpiece with some really cool and authentic artifacts.”
For the 77 donors who helped bring the bull’s head back home, officials wanted to share their thanks for their charity and excitement.
“You can’t thank the donors enough, for me to give thanks,” Kijowski said. “It’s not even thanks enough for this because this is where it absolutely belongs. When you look at it and see the intricacy of the carvings, it’s just perfect.”
“That’s so exciting because we’ve always (been) known as a presidential town,” Hook said. “You never really think of us back in our cowtown days. It’s so cool that we’ve recognized the history we have before and this is why we are here today.”
