Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.