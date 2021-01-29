Holm Automotive Center of Abilene has been awarded a 2021 DealerRater Dealer of the Year Award, which recognizes auto dealerships across the U.S. and Canada who deliver outstanding customer service, based on consumer reviews written on DealerRater.com.
“Car buyers have spoken and have identified Holm Automotive Center, Inc. as the best Chevrolet, Buick and Cadillac dealer to do business with in Kansas,” said DealerRater General Manager Jamie Oldershaw. “The quality and number of reviews for Holm Automotive Center, Inc. speak volumes of the top-notch experiences they provide to customers.”
The DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards are based on reviews by new and used car shoppers and those who took their vehicles into dealerships for service. Reviewers evaluated Holm Automotive Center, Inc. on its customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience.
Holm Automotive Center, Inc. has demonstrated consistently high PowerScore™ ratings for customer satisfaction, placing it in the top of its class. The PowerScore is determined using a Bayesian algorithm that factors the dealership’s average DealerRater consumer rating and the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2020 calendar year.
“We’re honored to be recognized for this achievement by DealerRater. The award, being our 9th consecutive year being named the Dealer of the Year for Kansas, speaks for our efforts to put and keep our customers as our number one priority. I am very proud of the effort our team puts forth to make doing business with Holm Automotive Center, Inc. such a good and well received experience,” said Tim Holm dealer principal.
“Today’s car shoppers pay attention to reviews and a dealership’s online reputation, which makes the significance of the DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards crucial to dealers looking to thrive in today’s business environment,” added Oldershaw.
DealerRater has an audience reach of more than 34 million consumers each month.
